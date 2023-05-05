James Gunn clarifies that he didn’t keep a life-size Chris Pratt sex doll in his office for public consumption

Puerile humor has been one of James Gunn‘s hallmarks since his earliest days in the industry, so much so that Sylvester Stallone flat-out refused to say one of the filmmaker’s more immature lines of dialogue in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but Chris Pratt has hinted that the student may have just become the master.

In an interview with IGN, the duo were discussing the logistics of the scene that finds Karen Gillan carrying the prone body of Star-Lord to safety. No offense to the longtime Nebula, but she made it look too easy to make anyone think she’d genuinely picked up Pratt like he weighed nothing, and it turns out there was some good old-fashioned movie magic involved.

Instead, Gunn revealed the props team had constructed a replica of Pratt’s Peter Quill that weighed roughly 30 pounds, which he then put in his office so that people would “come inside and scream.” Needless to say, the leading man was left incredulous by the undertones, constantly questioning why the director would have a lifelike prop with the sole purpose of allowing people to “come inside.”

Chris Pratt goes NSFW in our interview 😳 #GOTGVol3 pic.twitter.com/8jJ6lSNNsd — IGN (@IGN) May 5, 2023

It may have taken Gunn a little longer than expected to get the joke, but when he did, the pair devolved into a burst of uncontrollable giggles after the co-CEO of DC Studios realized that he’d accidentally hinted there was a full-size replica of Chris Pratt stored inside his office for the sole purpose of… public consumption, to put it one way.

It sounds like it could be a riff from one of his films, but let’s hope it doesn’t give him any ideas.