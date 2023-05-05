Chris Pratt wants to be the DCU’s Catwoman, but James Gunn chillingly says he’d make a good Batman instead

Having already confirmed he’s planning on bringing many of his regular collaborators into the DCU – something that’s already started after the Creature Commandos ensemble was announced – many have been living in fear that James Gunn will find a plum role for Chris Pratt in the overhauled superhero franchise.

Despite his status as a bankable A-list superstar with a stellar track record of box office success, there’s a lot of people out there who don’t want the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Star-Lord anywhere near the industry’s other marquee comic book universe, but Pratt has already stated his case for being the next Catwoman.

In an interview with Yahoo, Gunn admitted that “Catwoman is not going to happen as much as he bugs me about it,” but Pratt was firmly in disagreement with the co-CEO of DC Studios, countering by saying “it’s gonna happen, I have a leather mask.” As hard as it is to imagine the former Parks and Recreation star squeezed into a catsuit as one of Batman’s most notorious frenemies, what about the Dark Knight himself?

It’s something that doesn’t even bear thinking about, although Gunn did say to Pratt that “You’d be a good Batman, that’s not a bad thing.” On the flipside, the self-effacing actor did seemingly confirm he’s aware of the backlash to rumors of unfounded speculation by joking “that’s just what America wants, and the rest of the world, is for me to play Batman.”

The two are clearly having a laugh and little else, but it’s enough to send a shiver down more than a few spines regardless.