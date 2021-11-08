James Gunn Clears Up Star-Lord’s Celestial Status After Eternals

It was James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy that brought the first mention of Celestials in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, tying the all-powerful beings directly to the creation of the Infinity Stones, but the deities didn’t play much of a part in the franchise after that. At least, until Eternals arrived in theaters on Friday.

As an expansive cosmic epic that spans thousands of years and introduces over a dozen characters audiences have never met before, Eternals invariably becomes bogged down in exposition at various points as the script explains who the titular team are and what their mission is, never mind how the Deviants, Arishem, Tiamut, the Emergence, Celestial Eggs and all the rest factor in.

Gunn’s sequel revealed that Peter Quill was part-Celestial after Ego fathered him with a human mother, leading some fans to speculate that the Eternals info dumps could factor into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, the filmmaker rather succinctly cleared up the matter on social media, as you can see below.

He gave all that up. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 7, 2021

Eternals Film Posters 1 of 11

Click to skip



















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Well, that settles it, then. The third act of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 saw Quill use the full breadth of his newfound powers to battle against Ego, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be a concern for either Star-Lord or Gunn’s threequel as a whole, despite the events of Eternals.