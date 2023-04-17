James Gunn confirms ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is hiding another ‘Peacemaker’ star in plain sight

James Gunn loves to — as his critics put it — play favorites, and he’s not ashamed of that. As the Marvel filmmaker heads over to DC Studios full-time, he’s already porting some of his best pals over to the Distinguished Competition with him (see the cast of Creature Commandos for context). In addition, though, he likewise brought Peacemaker‘s Chukwudi Iwuji unto the MCU for his final Marvel outing, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Iwuji will be a major part of the threequel as the High Evolutionary, the arch-villain of the piece, but it turns out there’s a second Peacemaker cast-member involved in Guardians 3 that it would be extremely easy to miss. Thankfully, Gunn has now pointed out this additional unexpected crossover ahead of time. In response to one sharp-as-a-tack Twitter user asking if voice actor Dee Bradley Baker plays everyone’s favorite new character Blurp, Gunn clarified, “Yes. The voice of Eagly is also the voice of Blurp.”

Yes. The voice of Eagly is also the voice of Blurp. https://t.co/WPfRzsFUFZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 17, 2023

Dee Bradley Baker is a legend in the voice acting biz, known for his incredible vocal versatility — you may have heard him as every member of Clone Squad 99 on Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Yes, he also provided the squawks and squeaks of Christopher Smith’s beloved pet eagle on DC’s Peacemaker. And it seems we can look forward to hearing Baker offer up another great non-verbal performance as Blurb, the accurately described “cute ass lil fuzz ball” glimpsed in the Guardians 3 trailers.

Until Gunn can make a full-scale Marvel/DC crossover happen for real, it seems he’ll do the next best thing and keep pulling off these cast switcheroos.