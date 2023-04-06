James Gunn keeps teasing the biggest crossover event in superhero history, even if it’s nothing but hot air

As evidenced by the fact the only movie since 1997 not directed by James Cameron to claim the title of highest-grossing release in history – at least until it was surpassed by a movie directed by James Cameron – was Avengers: Endgame, only an epic superhero crossover has the potential to fly higher than the certified king of the box office, but will it be Marvel or DC?

Seeing as only a handful of DC adaptations have cracked the billion-dollar club compared to the significantly higher number of 10-figure hits churned out with the Marvel branding, you’d have to imagine it would be the latter. However, what if the unthinkable happened, and the two companies put their rivalry to one side and delivered the crossover to end all crossovers?

It would be fair to suggest that a hypothetical Avengers vs. Justice League blockbuster would blow Avatar, Titanic, and The Way of Water out of the… well, you get it, but is it even the remotest of possibilities? It depends entirely on who you ask, but James Gunn teased it – and not for the first time – during an interview with Fandango.

“I think there’s always the possibility of that. I think that would be a fun thing for fans to see. But I do think it’s just about grounding the Marvel and DC universes right now and trying to make them each as strong as possible.”

In all honesty, the chances of it happening are technically higher than they’ve ever been now that Gunn and mentor/friend Kevin Feige are steering the respective ships, but nobody will be able to shake the feeling that it’s nothing but hot air. Sure, it’s happened in comic books, but with their own universes to play with and fans ready to go to war over anything and everything relating to Marvel and DC, there’s not much chance the two will make nice and make jaws drop with a cross-pollination for the ages.