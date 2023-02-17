James Gunn expertly answers ‘The Brave and the Bold’ casting question while revealing absolutely nothing

Having spent years sitting under the learning tree of Kevin Feige, James Gunn knows how to answer a question in full without revealing a single shred of information, something he’s already putting to good use as the co-CEO of DC Studios.

Of course, one of the main differences between the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker and his former boss at Marvel Studios is that Gunn is much more open to engaging with his millions of social media followers, a means which is regularly weaponized for the sole purpose of debunking rumors and shutting down unfounded speculation.

Then again, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker creator’s latest interaction is ripped straight out of the Feige playbook, with the writer and director offering what’s technically an answer when quizzed if The Brave and the Bold will be casting an actor in their 30s to suit up as the DCU’s new permanent Batman.

He hasn’t been cast yet. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 17, 2023

With Damian Wayne on the scene, we know that the brand new Caped Crusader will need to at least be of an age where he can believably be the father to a teenager, but that hardly narrows it down. We’d love to see Henry Cavill get the job just so you can hear the exact moment a thousand heads explode in unison like an internet-wide version of Scanners, but that’s just wishful thinking.

Will the next incumbent of the cape and cowl be in their 30s? Older? Younger, perhaps? Gunn probably knows, but he sure isn’t ready to start spilling the beans just yet.