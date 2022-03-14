Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has been quick to dispel a rumor circulating social media that would see some of the Guardians characters get their own prequel series.

The rumor, of which the origins are not clear, suggested that Gamora would be getting her own series set when she was a child which would explore her “family-like” upbringing alongside Nebula and Thanos.

Gunn bluntly put the rumor to bed explaining why the concept just wouldn’t be right for these characters.

“Lol no – he tortured them, not exactly a “family-like” relationship”

This might come as bad news for Thanos fans who were hoping to get more content starring the mad titan, but it seems that his death in Avengers: Endgame might be the last time we see the character in a major role, if at all.

As for Gamora and Nebula, both of these characters are set to make their returns during Guardians of the Galaxy 3 which Gunn is directing.

Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora, previously shared that she’d love to see her character’s backstory told on the big screen. While it was touched on during Avengers: Infinity War, the backstory of her planet and species hasn’t been fully addressed within the MCU yet.

These comments from earlier this month could have been the spark that ignited the rumor mill around Gamora getting her own prequel series. At least for now, it would seem Marvel has no plans to release anything of the kind for the character.