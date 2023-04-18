James Gunn debunks yet more misinformation about Marvel-mandated ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ changes

When there’s as much cash on the line as there often is when it comes to Marvel films, it makes sense that fans will assume the studio who fronts the cash will have a big say in all sorts of aspects of the film — including creative ones. Rightly or wrongly, most see this as a bad thing, and consider it one of the reasons why expensive franchises end up becoming stale and repetitive: cash is often risk averse, and creative exploration will never be prioritized over profits.

With that said, there are plenty of studios willing to hand over most aspects of creative control to showrunners, directors, and producers. And, it seems that when it comes to the MCU, and specifically Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3, James Gunn is one of those lucky few who gets to decide how he wants his films to shape up — as shown by a recent answer to a question posed by a fan on Twitter.

Guardians movies are always mixed aspect ratio. They show in 2.35 when that’s what the theater is optimized for. It’s my choice, nothing is mandated. Every movie is different. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 17, 2023

While the notion of arguing over aspect ratios can seem like a bit of a nerdy, techy argument, they’re actually vital to a director’s creative vision. Showing content in the wrong aspect ratio can even mean important visual cues and gags disappearing, as famously happened to The Simpsons when it began streaming on Disney Plus. Not only that, but the wrong aspect ratio can turn a slick production into something that looks like it came out of an intro to film class, bludgeoning any hope a film had of dazzling its viewers. While directors can film something in a specific ratio, cinemas can also often choose to show it in another one that fits their screens better.

One last ride so let’s make this the best one yet: Beginning May 5, experience Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with IMAX’s exclusive 1.90:1 aspect ratio and reference level audio so you don’t miss a single detail. 🎟️:https://t.co/Et0yw3tkgw#FilmedForIMAX #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/s7KPXGwSTN — IMAX (@IMAX) April 3, 2023

The importance of aspect ratios is especially pressing when it comes to films like Guardians 3, which rely heavily on their visual prowess as part of their appeal. Of course, things like CGI and action sequences are important, but making sure the spacing and visuals will all appear as Gunn envisions are integral to making sure the story is told correctly. As stated in the question tweeted at Gunn, he has used different ratios in previous projects, showing it’s something he clearly thinks about and utilizes to his advantage. A mixed aspect ratio, which Gunn has employed on Guardians, is also important as it allows for much beloved easter eggs to be placed in certain wider shots, while also allowing scenes that are shot in narrower ratios to feel more intimate. This might be something Gunn considers vital for his version of the story, although not all fans enjoy films that switch.

Guardians of the Galaxy has IMAX aspect ratio on some scenes in Disney plus and the switching is really distracting. — Whit (@Jediwhit82) May 18, 2022

This isn’t the first time Marvel has been accused of making creative changes that add nothing to its very valuable and much loved universe, and some people even believe that Gunn jumped ship to DCU because he has been given much more creative control over that franchise’s new reboot, subtitled Gods and Monsters. However, for now it seems that when it comes to aspect ratios, Gunn has the final say, no matter who’s pouring the money in. And, frankly, that can only be a good thing when it comes to helping to keep the MCU fresh creatively.