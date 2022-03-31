James Gunn may be knee deep into production for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he still had the time to let the world know he doesn’t consider the spacefaring adventurers to be superheroes at all, despite being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This all took place over Twitter, of course, where Gunn had earlier indicated he was also knee deep in the tears of the cast and crew on a near daily basis, as this would be the last time this particular configuration of actors would share the screen for the franchise.

The director made the remark in response to a Twitter user asking him if he was sick of “making superhero movies when none of them have super powers.”

“I don’t consider the Guardians superheroes & that’s almost every movie ever until just a few years ago,” Gunn said.

While the threequel starring Chris Pratt’s Star Lord won’t be hitting theaters until spring 2023, we won’t have to wait too long before seeing the ragtag team on the small screen.

Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be hitting streaming service Disney Plus in December of this year. In fact, when it comes to that project — the title for which is obviously an homage to that infamous Star Wars Holiday Special from 1978 — Gunn has stated it might just be his greatest creation ever.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters May 5, 2023.