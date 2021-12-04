James Gunn dunks on incredulous DC fan on Twitter
James Gunn is a communicative artist and like many was just driven to bite back at a snarky user online.
On Friday the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director posted a promotional image for the upcoming Peacemaker streaming show he developed for HBO Max and invited those interested to join in and watch beginning Jan. 13. A Twitter user quote-retweeted with some of his thoughts.
Gunn hit back at the comment:
Boh responded, highlighting the substantial difference in the size of their following:
No more has been posted between the two as of this story’s filing. Such activity is not unique to one individual or another and a recent example of similar communication occurred with James Mangold. A Twitter user said the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 that Mangold is directing would not be good and pointed to four signs. In response, the Oscar-winner noted the movie was a week into production at the time and called them a basement-dweller. He later also came after a different detractor later on:
