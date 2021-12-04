James Gunn dunks on incredulous DC fan on Twitter

James Gunn is a communicative artist and like many was just driven to bite back at a snarky user online.

On Friday the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director posted a promotional image for the upcoming Peacemaker streaming show he developed for HBO Max and invited those interested to join in and watch beginning Jan. 13. A Twitter user quote-retweeted with some of his thoughts.

Surely they're just making these up at this point? https://t.co/wD1DuC0TL1 — Dr MJ, Mr Boh (@DrMJMrBoh) December 3, 2021

Gunn hit back at the comment:

Newsflash: All fictional TV shows are made up. #peacemaker https://t.co/9YFaEDSWxM — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 3, 2021

Boh responded, highlighting the substantial difference in the size of their following:

The guy who directs this TV show, with one million followers, QRTed this tweet and now I have a thousand comics nerds in my mentions telling me I'm made up — Dr MJ, Mr Boh (@DrMJMrBoh) December 3, 2021

No more has been posted between the two as of this story’s filing. Such activity is not unique to one individual or another and a recent example of similar communication occurred with James Mangold. A Twitter user said the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 that Mangold is directing would not be good and pointed to four signs. In response, the Oscar-winner noted the movie was a week into production at the time and called them a basement-dweller. He later also came after a different detractor later on:

Answer to Q1 : Nobody's idea.

Answer to Q2 : Neither.

Answer to your snarky last sentence : Don't be so gullible to clickbait. — Mangold (@mang0ld) September 16, 2021

Is there an example of a celebrity or public figure clapping back online you love? What do you think about what James Gunn had to say? Let us know in the comments below.