James Gunn feels the need to respond to accusations he’s running an anti-SnyderVerse long con on social media

James Gunn and Zack Snyder collaborated on the latter’s feature-length directorial debut Dawn of the Dead way back in 2004, with the new co-CEO of DC Studios penning the script for the well-received horror remake.

Even though that was almost two decades ago, the more hardcore set of SnyderVerse supporters gained renewed belief that their dreams would finally come true when Gunn ascended to a position of power in the company. We’ll ignore that the Watchmen and 300 filmmaker has an exclusive development deal with Netflix, or the fact the majority of the big names he cast are still integral parts of the franchise in spite of his absence; the campaigns aren’t going away.

With one foot in both the Marvel and DC camps for the time being, Gunn has become accustomed to far-fetched accusations and conspiracy theories being pointed his way on social media. For reasons we can’t fully comprehend, though, the Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad creator opted to respond to a bizarre theory claiming he’s running a long con on social media by utilizing burner accounts to which he replies.

Hi #RestoreTheSnyderVerse fandom!



I have this feeling that these new accounts that James Gunn replies to, I believe they're "his burner accounts"!



If that is so, it's a continuation of the same bullshit that happened under Warner Media!@wbd , this is unacceptable! — 🇹🇹Damian Anton Vincent (TOXIC☠️) (@damiangoal30) December 4, 2022

I understood him. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 5, 2022

The conspiracies people make in their heads always baffle me. — RJ (@ResonantJustice) December 5, 2022

Ah yes, James Gunn has been secretly talking to himself on social media as a way to suppress any questions posed to him about the future of the SnyderVerse, in what definitely doesn’t sound utterly bananas. The DC boss’ Twitter activity did undergo a serious amount of deletion when he was initially fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but we’d feel confident in saying he’s way too busy to run a one-man long con designed to deny certain fans exactly what they want.