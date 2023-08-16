James Gunn gives his approval to ‘Blue Beetle’ getting favorably compared to two MCU icons

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently debuting on Disney Plus, James Gunn has well and truly washed his hands with all things MCU and is fully a DC boy these days. His current task as the co-CEO of DC Studios is to do his best to hype up Blue Beetle, the latest movie made before his tenure that he’s nonetheless taking under his wing. But although the folks over at Marvel Studios are nominally his rivals now, Gunn is still taking BB‘s comparisons to two MCU icons as a win.

With Blue Beetle enjoying largely positive initial reactions ahead of its widespread release this weekend, Gunn has been sharing his support for those who’ve enjoyed the film on social media. That includes liking critic Erik Davis‘ review that summed up the Xolo Maridueña vehicle as “like a cross between Spider-Man & Ms. Marvel,” a comparison that Gunn seems to feel is both apt and generous.

Image via Twitter

Gunn, who just attended the movie’s world premiere with producing partner Peter Safran, has previously labeled Jaime Reyes as the first proper DCU character, which seemingly places Blue Beetle in the upcoming rebooted continuity and not the now-defunct SnyderVerse. Although even director Angel Manuel Soto isn’t clear on which Batman Jaime might know.

Also, I’m choosing not to take Gunn’s support of this tweet as a sign he is going to cast George Lopez in every single DC movie from now on, as instructed — but hey, you never know. Jaime’s Uncle Rudy calling Batman a fascist to his face would be a sight to behold.