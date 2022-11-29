It seems like some fans were not keen on Nebula’s role in The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special. They continue to accuse the film’s director James Gunn of “forced inclusion” after it was shown that she managed to tear Bucky’s arm and give it to Rocket Raccoon as a Christmas gift. Luckily, Gunn has a response to those who still have doubts.

Gunn posted on Twitter that he was “sorry” and that what happened in the film is now canon. The original post (which is now deleted) was from a fan who believed that Bucky is stronger than Nebula and that there is “no way” she stole his arm.

Gunn also gave more details about what Nebula was thinking at the time and how she was feeling, reinstating that she was feeling “Christmasy.”

He finished his post by saying “PS: No one forced me to include alien cyborgs.”

I’m so sorry, but it already happened. Nebula thinks of Bucky as wet crepe paper. That said, she couldn’t help tearing off the arm because she was just feeling so freaking Christmasy! 🎄🦾 PS No one forced me to include alien cyborgs. https://t.co/SgLKAe7BpJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 28, 2022

While some fans continue to live in doubt, some were able to accept Gunn’s reasoning. They’ve pointed out the supposed critics’ short-mindedness, stating they’re willing to believe in talking raccoons and spellcasters, but not an alien cyborg ripping someone’s arm off. Meanwhile, others predicted that it was just given to her rather than torn off due to the events that happened in Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Bucky wanted a new arm.

Yes, no woman would ever be able to just take Bucky's arm. This preposterous scenario would never fly in this franchise of talking raccoons and sorcerer surgeons. pic.twitter.com/GXYfP5Suht — ERod 🔨 (@ERodBuster1) November 29, 2022

Nebula and Bucky are both brooding cyborgs with a tortured past. If anything they'd get along really well, possibly hook up, and also hate each other because they're both basically goth kids. But Nebula would definitely win in a fight. — Smart Aleck Comedy (@funnysmartaleck) November 28, 2022

i swear, these people who are so hung up on the film universe continuity wouldn’t last a second in the tangled web of continuity that is the comics. let’s just have fun with the fun characters lol — cursed📼 (@cursedvhstape) November 28, 2022

It is important to note that, in the beginning of Avengers: Endgame, Nebula develops some sort of empathy during her time with Tony Stark whilst stranded in space.

So it makes sense that Nebula would “feel Christmasy” by the time the Holiday Special happens. At the end of the day, it was a payoff from a joke that started in Avengers: Infinity War and is now canon in the MCU.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special is now available to stream on Disney Plus.