James Gunn issues a reminder that you shouldn’t believe DC rumors that don’t come from him

As details of the pending DCU reboot continue to remain unknown, James Gunn went back to social media to remind everyone to not believe in rumors about the superhero franchise. This comes after rumors of Hellboy actor Ron Perlman joining the franchise started to spread.

This PSA message was made recently by the director after he replied to a fan’s query on Twitter. Gunn revealed that Perlman will not star in Creature Commandos, nor has he talked to the star about getting involved in the series. He then asked fans to stop believing in rumors, and just wait for official announcements made by him or anyone from Warner Bros. and DC’s higher-ups.

Ron Perlman is an actor I love but he isn’t on the show and he and I never even talked about him being on the show. It might be better if folks stopped believing rumors. If it doesn’t come from me or DC, it’s not to be believed. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2023

At this point, people will need to listen to Gunn’s advice, especially since he’s so active on Twitter. Recently, Gunn revealed the future of Peacemaker in the upcoming reboot due to rumors about season 2. The filmmaker also likes to give hints about future projects, such as potential Guardians of the Galaxy cast members jumping ship.

It’s quite understandable why Gunn wants fans to stop believing in rumors. Fake news and misinformation tend to cause high expectations for future projects, and this could either make or break a film. Also, it would probably save a lot of time for both fans and Gunn himself since the information is false, and it shouldn’t be his responsibility to squelch every misinformation spread out there.

Creature Commandos is the first animated series that takes place in the new DCU timeline. Cast members for the series were finally revealed, and Gunn has confirmed that he’s written all the episodes for the series. Perlman may not be involved, but other notable cast members such as Frank Grillo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Maria Bakalova (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), and Indira Varma (Obi-Wan Kenobi) were confirmed to be in the show.