James Gunn might’ve just dropped a big hint at what’s coming in DCU Chapter One’s second half

Now that James Gunn has sufficiently set the table for what the DCU is going to look like for chapter one, things are getting pretty exciting at the rival Marvel company. Recently, we found out that chapter one was going to be a lot bigger than we originally thought. Now we have a little bit more info.

Gunn is no stranger to building up hype for a project, but that’s been taken to a whole new level with his new role at Warner Bros. Discovery as co-DCU chief. Now in addition to the “less than half” comment, about what we actually know regarding chapter one, Gunn may have dropped another hint.

Someone on Twitter asked Gunn about whether any additional Vertigo characters beyond Swamp Thing would make an appearance (Vertigo is a comics imprint). Here’s what he said:

“Swamp Thing was in Vertigo comics, but he was really a DC character. That said, we’re dealing with a couple potential things with Vertigo — comics that I really adored.” While this is pretty exciting, it’s important to remember that some franchises, like The Sandman and Preacher, have already had recent adaptations, with Netflix’s The Sandman proving especially popular.

Preacher‘s adaptation was fairly mediocre, so that one actually could be in the pipeline. We also recently got a very good but quickly cancelled Y: The Last Man adaptation recently. So what does that leave us? The excellent Hellblazer; Fables, about an alternate universe with fairytale characters, and Scalped, a story about Natives and poverty, among other themes.

All of these would make excellent adaptations in Gunn’s hands, as well as the aforementioned properties, except The Sandman, because that one seems to be in really good hands already. Regardless of what we get, it’s nice to not just have to sit around waiting for the latest VFX-heavy Marvel movie – looking at you, Ant-Man.

