James Gunn mysteriously deletes tweet after being accused of disowning ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

Everything James Gunn does on social media is going to be heavily scrutinized and picked apart whether that’s his intention or not, so it was always going to be the case that deleting even a single tweet would set unsavory sleuths scurrying down a rabbit hole that may or may not even be there.

As you’ll no doubt be aware, Shazam! Fury of the Gods is already in freefall at the box office, and reviews have been nowhere near as stellar as they were first time around, either. While Gunn’s involvement on the sequel could generously be described as minimal, you get the funny feeling that he’s going to end up shouldering most of the blame.

Image via DC Studios/Warner Bros. Pictures

To avoid spoiler territory, we won’t divulge exactly what happens in the post-credits scenes, but it inevitably led to accusations of Gunn shoehorning in some of his favorites for no other reason than to stroke his ego. It was swiftly debunked, though, but after acknowledging that it was entirely the work of director David F. Sandberg, the DC Studios co-CEO was then blasted for disowning the film from the second it was released.

That obviously wasn’t his intention, but the tweet mysteriously disappeared nonetheless. Of course, nobody ever forgets anything on the internet, so the screenshot has been saved for posterity’s sake.

via James Gunn/Twitter

There’s literally nothing in there that can be construed as Gunn washing his hands of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, but when folks are seeking to tear him down at every available opportunity, is it really that surprising that one and one has been put together to get three?