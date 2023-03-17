As a filmmaker that’s built up a reputation for working with a large number of regular collaborators on almost every project, James Gunn was always going to face accusations of playing favorites when he was named as co-CEO of DC Studios, despite the fact that none of the announced projects for Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters have officially announced any cast members as of yet.

That sentiment was inevitably going to be exacerbated by the fact he ended up marrying one of his favorite recurring colleagues, with Jennifer Holland having appeared in Brightburn, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker. With the latter two titles presumably existing as official canon going forward given that John Cena’s antihero has a second season in the works, it’s not as if bringing back a regular part of the franchise’s furniture is an entirely unexpected development for a shared universe.

In fact, Gunn had absolutely nothing to do with the presence of Holland’s Emilia Harcourt in Black Adam, but that hasn’t stopped the trolls from firing shots in his direction regardless. While he’s developed a thick skin based on the sheer amount of vitriol being pointed his way on a near-daily basis, it’s understandable the Guardians of the Galaxy director draws the line at his spouse being brought into the equation.

The only DC movie I’ve ever cast my wife in was #TheSuicideSquad. I had nothing to do with the casting of any other movie – anything else was shot a year or so ago while I was deep in Vol 3. But I know some of you are deeply in need of reasons to hate. https://t.co/HSGO4DzYer — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Plenty of Gunn’s troupe have already swung by The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, and there’s going to be plenty more to follow if he gets his way given his desire to reunite with as many of his Marvel Cinematic Universe colleagues as possible under the DC banner, but Holland’s Black Adam cameo was entirely out of his control.