James Gunn Steps In To Help After Raccoons Plummet Through Woman’s Roof

Director James Gunn is well aware of the mischief a raccoon can cause. Rocket Raccoon, one of the main characters in Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films, is always up to trouble, which seems par for the course for the furry creatures most people find rummaging through trash.

One woman, however, she had a very different encounter with a raccoon. The animal actually fell through the ceiling of her bedroom, creating a sizable hole. While the woman did not have a direct confrontation with the raccoon, she documented the simultaneously frightening and funny ordeal on Twitter.

i came home from new york and a racoon fell through the roof above my bedroom (1/??) pic.twitter.com/RGedYqfQnN — haley iliff (@haley_iliff) June 26, 2021

One raccoon eventually turned into nearly half of a dozen raccoons as the mama was joined by her babies. And as expected, the woman’s room did not stand much of a chance—she posted photos of her clothes strewn across the room, window blinds shredded, and soiled sheets. The raccoons were eventually safely taken away by animal control workers and the woman updated newfound Twitter followers that the creatures were relocated.

While the woman got a lot of attention for the incident, few likely expected James Gunn to respond. But he did, seemingly offering to cover the damages the raccoons caused to her room.

“Let me know how much damage they’ve done & I’ll make a donation to help cover the costs,” Gunn tweeted. “It’s the least I can do on behalf of my masked brethren.”

Let me know how much damage they’ve done & I’ll make a donation to help cover the costs. It’s the least I can do on behalf of my masked brethren. 🦝 https://t.co/lbgoAd5mQU — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 29, 2021

The gesture is a kind one by Gunn, who is in the process of directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is set to be released in 2023. Rocket, a mechanically-engineered raccoon, is actually played by James Gunn‘s brother, Sean Gunn, via motion capture, as well as real-life raccoon named Oreo. The character is also voiced by Bradley Cooper, and he quickly became one of the films’ most popular characters.

Let’s just hope Rocket and Groot don’t tear up some poor woman’s bedroom in Vol. 3.