Even before the mind-blowing reveals of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU had a rich history of cameo appearances. Before his passing, publisher and creative officer emeritus Stan Lee would show up in every new movie that came out, for instance. But James Gunn took to Twitter to point out a guest appearance most of us blinked and missed.

Regular readers of the director’s Twitter feed know that Gunn regularly corresponds with ALF. Yes, ALF, the “Alien Life Form” from the planet Melmac who had his own sitcom back in the late ’80s. The puppet. We’re not actually sure who writes the tweets, but he has a blue checkmark next to his name, so we have to assume it’s the legit ALF.

Their interactions are frequent enough that some have speculated and even written about a potential collab with the lovable cat-devouring ALF aka Gordon Shumway making a guest appearance in the next installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

But when ALF linked to a recent article positing said appearance, Gunn revealed that ALF had been there all along.

Little do they know, like many of my closest friends, you’ve already cameoed in Guardians, @ALFforreal. https://t.co/btZjDUAlZd pic.twitter.com/s1TN5WlCMx — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 13, 2022

Gunn posted a pic of Peter Quill’s iconic tape deck from the Milano showing that it was literally festooned with ALF stickers featuring Mr. Shumway in his sitcom prime. Given that Quill was abducted by the Ravagers while a kid in the ’80s, it does scan that he’d be a fan of the show.

However, this all may be a feint. Gunn completed filming of GOTG Vol. 3 earlier this month, and who knows? Perhaps ALF will show up in a new menagerie set up by the collector or some other alien elder god, à la Howard the Duck’s appearance in Volume 1. With Gunn, one can never be sure.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 will premiere in theaters on May 5, 2023.