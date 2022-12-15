James Gunn prepares Simu Liu and fans for emotional devastation in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Let’s not forget that James Gunn is also working with Marvel Studios for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy. And in preparation for the upcoming film, the director posted a subtle clue about one of the character’s story arcs and has warned fans — and a Marvel star — to be emotionally prepared for what’s in store.

Gunn posted a close-up photo of Rocket Raccoon, but the caption only has the hashtag #89P13. For those who need a recap, 89P13 is Rocket’s original subject name before he became an intergalactic criminal-turned-superhero. According to the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, he was the result of an “illegal genetic and cybernetic experiments.”

The difference between this photo and how Rocket looks now is that he’s more “animal-like” rather than hostile. It’s like this Rocket is about to tear up, begging for someone to save him. Shang-Chi star, Simu Liu, replied to Gunn’s tweet, asking if he’s going get emotional after watching the movie. Gunn confirmed Liu’s prediction with “eventually, sure.”

Eventually, sure. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Gunn’s reply now has fans preparing tissues if the director is telling the Marvel star that he won’t be emotionally okay after watching the film. Some fans are theorizing that Rocket might die in the film, and those who love the character told Gunn that it’s not too late to change the ending.

i can not believe they’re killing rocket off😭 https://t.co/ouM3943Hl3 — mila 🎸 (@dilflover3691) December 15, 2022

At the same time, some of Gunn’s “critics” told him to “stop spoiling the film” since it hasn’t even come out yet. If Gunn is teasing that Rocket’s death is coming, then wouldn’t that give the whole movie away? At the moment, nothing has been confirmed about what’s going to happen to Rocket, especially since the character’s voice actor, Bradley Cooper, didn’t announce or hinted anything about leaving the MCU.

In a recent interview, Gunn revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will focus on Rocket’s backstory. The director claimed that he felt “very connected” to the Marvel character and believes that he could tell his story justice. So whether it’s a backstory or Rocket’s potential death, Vol 3 will now turn its eyes towards this raccoon.

If that’s the case, better take Gunn’s word and be prepared for what’s going to happen to these beloved characters once Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 comes out in theaters in May 2023.