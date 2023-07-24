James Gunn quickly shuts down ‘Justice League’ rumor

With the number of superheroes set to appear in Superman: Legacy, one can’t help but wonder if The Justice League will be part of DC’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. DC’s co-chief, James Gunn, revealed that he has only announced “less than half” of what’s to come in the upcoming DCU reboot. However, it seems like this iconic superhero team won’t be part of the initial story.

Gunn gave a simple and straightforward response when asked about the Justice League on Threads. A curious fan wondered if this superhero team would be included, to which he replied with a simple “no.” This makes sense considering that Batman will be introduced in the same chapter, and the rest of the Justice League members have yet to to be announced.

DC announced through a now-deleted tweet that two animated movies are set to be released in 2024 (per ScreenRant). One is an animated adaptation of Watchmen, while the other is a new Justice League movie based on the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event. The Justice League movie had the text “DC Universe movie” rather than “DC animated movie,” which may have been the reason why people thought that the Justice League was going to be part of the DC reboot.

Two new animated DC films are releasing in 2024



– 'Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths'

– 'Watchmen' pic.twitter.com/U5IHk3UF6B — ScreenTime (@screentime) July 22, 2023

It’s understandable why the Justice League won’t be part of Chapter One. This superhero team was introduced in the Snyderverse a bit too early, in its third instalment. Instead, it seems like Gunn plans to introduce new and lesser-known characters while giving some sort of new introductions to Batman and Superman.

But if DC didn’t want fans to confuse any of these films with Gunn’s plans for this superhero cinematic universe, perhaps it should have added the “DC Elseworlds” label so fans are aware that these titles are separate from the main timeline.