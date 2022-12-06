James Gunn responds to ‘Batgirl’ pleas by shutting down Yvonne Craig erasure

When you’re known for being highly active on Twitter as well as a high-profile filmmaker (and now boardroom executive), your timeline is guaranteed to be one of the most active in Hollywood. Fortunately for his millions of followers, James Gunn doesn’t have any issues responding to certain questions and lines of inquiry, but he’s also happy to shut down Batgirl erasure.

Many fans have been demanding the Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director resurrect the abandoned blockbuster that was ruthlessly shelved by David Zaslav in the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, but even though he’s the co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, pulling that off feels like it’s one step above his pay grade.

Nonetheless, his socials have been getting spammed regardless, but in what might be the first time he’s addressed Batgirl head-on, Gunn made a point of noting that the titular heroine made her live-action debut all the way back in 1967 as a guest star on Adam West’s classic TV series.

We first got live action Barbara Gordon in 1967! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 6, 2022

It’s always fun to see Gunn shutting down the trolls, and in this case he’s making an excellent point. As much as it stings to know that Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon won’t be seen on either HBO Max or the big screen unless something drastic changes, Captain Boomerang made his live-action debut in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad close to 40 years after Craig made her first outing in the camp classic Batman.

Maybe one day he’ll offer some more in-depth thoughts on the matter, but for now, it’s a gentle reminder not to forget about the OG.