James Gunn Responds To Fan Threatening Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Riot

James Gunn has already outlined in no uncertain terms that a major character is going to be killed off before the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which obviously led to intense speculation over the identity of the fan favorite set to be bumped off by the time the credits roll on the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel.

For a lot of people, Rocket Racoon seems the most likely candidate, which makes a great deal of sense. Dave Bautista has constantly reiterated that he’s done with the franchise after Vol. 3, so Drax would be too obvious. There’s no chance the studio would get rid of a major star like Chris Pratt, and we’ve already seen Groot resurrected before.

That leaves Rocket, Nebula, Gamora and Mantis, but if we had to guess we’d lean in the direction of the anthropomorphized trash panda. A fan recently threatened to riot if the former wound up as the victim, and Gunn had the ideal response.

If I have to cry while writing them you have to cry while watching them, that's the deal. https://t.co/wxUdQSJkUT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 10, 2021

Admittedly, there’s a difference between killing off characters in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad, when the latter was an R-rated adventure that virtually promised to wipe out half of its cast from the outset based on the title alone.

MCU supporters can often be defensive bordering on tribalistic, meaning we’re almost guaranteed at least a little backlash when the intergalactic misfits return to our screens in May 2023 and lose one of their key members.