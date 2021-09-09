Watch: WB Releases First 7 Minutes Of The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad may have been removed from HBO Max, but it won’t be long until DC fans get the chance to watch the movie again when it releases on digital and Blu-ray in the near future. For those in the UK, James Gunn’s standalone sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 movie is already available to rent online, and to mark the occasion, Warner Bros. has shared the first seven minutes on YouTube. Check out the special preview above.

Those who’ve seen the full film will note that the very beginning has been removed from this preview. The opening minute or so which introduces Michael Rooker’s Savant, who uses his skills to bounce a ball off the prison walls to kill a bird, has been skipped over to expedite plot progression. The seven-minute clip then ends just as Squad A’s mission to the shores of Corto Maltese goes haywire, when it’s revealed that Blackguard (Pete Davidson) has sold them out to local criminals. After this massacre of an opening sequence, we meet the real main characters, Squad B, as led by Idris Elba’s Bloodsport.

Just this week, we learned when to expect TSS to become available to purchase in the US. It will first drop on Digital HD and 4K in just over a week from now, on September 17th. The physical release, including 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, follows a month later on October 26th. Just as James Gunn promised, it will be packed with extras, including deleted scenes, outtakes and various featurettes.

Remember, a spinoff is fast approaching in the form of the Peacemaker TV series, which follows John Cena’s hypocritical anti-hero and is due to land on HBO Max in January 2022. Gunn has teased that at least one more member of Task Force X, as seen in The Suicide Squad, will appear in the show in some capacity, as well.