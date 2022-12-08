Jason Momoa has been one of the best things about the DCEU. His performance as Aquaman has taken the character from the butt of jokes about talking to fish to one of the coolest and most charismatic DC heroes. 2018’s Aquaman defied gloomy box office predictions to become a billion-dollar smash (and a sizeable international hit) and hopes are very high for the long-delayed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom when it lands in late 2023.

But right now, the internet is abuzz about Momoa switching up his DC roles, leaving Atlantis behind for biker leathers, a cigar, and a real bad attitude. THR is reporting that their sources are connecting space-biker Lobo to Momoa. This indicates that Gunn wants Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to cap off that character and then recast Momoa.

Yeah that’s fair. I just like Aquaman and how wild and wacky it is. I’m sure James Gunn knows what he is doing and has a sound plan and Lobo sounds like an intriguing character — Anders Holmes (@fabricius91) December 8, 2022

If Aquaman 2 is Jason Momoa's last film as the character, can @JamesGunn and Co bring him back as #Lobo?



We'd all be good with that, right? pic.twitter.com/ZYZnKgWAXu — D voice of an X Generation (@DarrinJaques) December 8, 2022

I can picture it already, it’ll be a baptizing type scene where Arthur goes into the water but resurfaces as Lobo. It’ll be explained he was always Lobo and imprisoned the real Aquaman due to a bet he lost from The Matter-Eater Lad surrounding big booties. Hire me @JamesGunn https://t.co/PRnPl8jClA — ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ ಠ_ಠ (@ZacharyMitzel) December 8, 2022

I disagree with your evaluation of Lobo.



I’ll gladly take Jason Mamoa as Lobo instead of him as Aquaman—Aquaman wasn’t that good to be shunning off the idea of an actor playing another role.



See you when James Gunn sells a solo Lobo movie for a billie 😂 pic.twitter.com/KdUV8owYzD — Curtis (@Ckutytweet) December 8, 2022

lmao ending Aquaman and recasting Momoa as Lobo is just about the most James Gunn thing I’ve ever heard. — evan (parody) 🍋 (@gammarayghoul) December 8, 2022

It’s worth underlining that right now this is just a rumor, though THR has a very strong track record with its inside sources and wouldn’t publish anything without at least a chance of it actually happening. However, even with this warning, we’d be surprised to see a major studio shuffle an A-list actor from one character to another.

But here’s a suggestion, why can’t Momoa play both of them? Lobo has heavy make-up and a very different look from Aquaman, so just pop Arthur Curry on the throne of Atlantis until you need him next and let Momoa go nuts with his space-biker schtick.

We await further developments.