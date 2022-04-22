‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Almost Had Another Marvel Hero

'Guardians of the Galaxy' introduced fans to plenty of obscure comic characters, but 'Vol. 2' almost had another.

Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the first Marvel films to enter the cosmic realm and with it came a number of unique characters but apparently, one more name was supposed to be added to the list Director James Gunn has shared that there was almost one obscure Marvel comics character that made their way into the movie’s sequel.

According to Gunn, Darkhawk almost appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The fact was disclosed by the director in response to a message from a fan asking him to make the Marvel comic book character his next project.

Hey @JamesGunn I think this should be your next project! Dark hawk is so awesome! pic.twitter.com/yYraM6v7SC — jezzerzeus (@jezzerzeus) April 22, 2022

Was almost in Vol 2. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 22, 2022

Darkhawk is a Marvel Comics character called Chris Powell who discovered that through the powers of an old amulet he could transfer his consciousness into the avian android called Darkhawk.

This character first appeared in his own comic series and later joined The Defenders. While it is fun to imagine another comic book character making his live-action MCU debut, it isn’t clear what role Darkhawk would have played in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 or how he would be connected to the Guardians.

Gunn didn’t share any further information on what this addition could have looked like or how big a role the character would have had in the film. While Darkhawk is one of Marvel’s lesser-known superheroes, it isn’t crazy for Gunn to choose an obscure character like him to bring into the MCU spotlight. The director, who has brought many Marvel and DC characters to life, has taken some of the most underrated names from the pages of comic books and turned them into fan favorites.

While there doesn’t appear to be any plans for Darkhawk to join the MCU (that we know of), given that Gunn had the idea once, it definitely has the potential to come to fruition in a future film.