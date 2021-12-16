Leave it to Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn to correct the record when it comes to his own movie’s behind-the-scenes trivia.

The Slither director is quite known for dispensing morsels of movie minutia onto trivia-hungry fans via Twitter, and Wednesday was no different.

It started with a correction to the record. When the Twitter account @moviesnowtv posted that Adam Sandler auditioned for multiple roles in the first Guardians film — but lost to other actors — Gunn retweeted the post with the simple caption: “I’ve never even met Adam Sandler.”

I've never even met Adam Sandler. https://t.co/28jwO6laqA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 16, 2021

When another fan asked whether he considered David Tennant for the role of Rocket Raccoon, Gunn said, “Nope. Never came up.”

Nope. Never even came up. https://t.co/zJxWt9IfSr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 16, 2021

However, when yet another fan asked whether it was true that stars of the nihilistic sitcom It’s Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, auditioned for Star-Lord, there was actually a grain of truth to that.

“If Rob did I don’t remember, but @GlennHowerton did & he was probably my 2nd choice for Star-Lord,” Gunn said of the spacefaring role that would eventually go to Chris Pratt.

If Rob did I don't remember, but @GlennHowerton did & he was probably my 2nd choice for Star-Lord. https://t.co/rV6zE603Se — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 16, 2021

Gunn went on to divulge what was the most absurd “fact” about Guardians of the Galaxy that he’s heard. He responded that “Twitter has spit some absolutely ludicrous numbers for how much Vin [Diesel] gets paid to play Groot. Not that he’s not worth it, but, uh… come on…”

Twitter has spit some absolutely ludicrous numbers for how much Vin gets paid to play Groot. Not that he's not worth it, but, uh… come on… https://t.co/N6Htu8zNHM — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 16, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in production and will hit theaters May 5, 2023.