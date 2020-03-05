James Gunn Rules Out Star-Lord/Thor Dance-Off In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

When we last checked in on the Benatar, at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Star-Lord and Thor’s old rivalry had kicked in again and there looked to be trouble brewing amongst the “Asgardians of the Galaxy” as Quill thought the God of Thunder was after his place as captain. As we know, when he had beef with Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy, Quill famously suggested they engage in a dance-off. So, could we see a similar duel happen between Star-Lord and Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Short answer: no. Writer/director James Gunn took to his Instagram story yesterday to share a screenshot of a bunch of DMs from a fan asking him to make the two heroes have a dance-off in the upcoming threequel. The filmmaker was pretty direct in response, saying: “Not gonna happen.” Ah well, it was a fun idea while it lasted.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ever since Endgame left them traveling together, fans have been wondering if Thor would show up in Guardians 3. Note that Gunn doesn’t say Chris Hemsworth won’t be in the movie at all, just that there won’t be any dancing contests. That said, given how Vol. 3 has been pushed back so that Gunn can work on DC’s The Suicide Squad, Thor: Love and Thunder is now reaching cinemas first. So, if we’ve got more of Thor with the team to come, it would likely be in that film instead. As such, maybe fans should be directing these kind of questions to Taika Waititi and not Gunn?

Still, Chris Pratt did just recently heavily hint that Thor could appear in GotG 3, maintaining that it’s an option that’s definitely on the cards. Meanwhile, Hemsworth has said he’s open to the idea of showing up in the film, too. It probably all depends on whether Love and Thunder ends up being a definitive end for his character or not, but we know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will certainly be the last time we saw all the Guardians together.