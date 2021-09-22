James Gunn Says Bill Murray Is A Big Fan Of Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

While most know James Gunn for his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy films or The Suicide Squad, an unsuspecting actor actually loved Gunn’s writing of another movie.

In honor of Bill Murray’s 71st birthday yesterday, Gunn recounted the time he met the legendary actor, who showered him with praise for writing the 2004 film Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

“My Bill Murray story is once I was at a party & saw Bill & freaked out because he’s a hero. But you know, I’m cool, I don’t bother people like that. I’m just gonna sit on the couch & pretend like fucking Bill Stripes Ghostbusters Groundhog Day Murray isn’t standing right there,” Gunn tweeted.

I thought he was fucking with me but then I began hearing through other people how much he was talking up Scooby-Doo 2 around town & how much he loved the movie. Anyway, I hope he's having a happy birthday. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 21, 2021

It would make sense that Murray would enjoy the ghost-filled comedy movie considering his past in the Ghostbusters films. And while Murray was apparently genuine about his fondness for Monsters Unleashed, the movie was not received well critically. The movie has a 22 percent Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 40 percent Audience Score. The movie also performed worse at the box office than its predecessor, Scooby-Doo (2002).

Regardless, Gunn seamlessly moved on and has become one of the most successful film directors and writers in the world. His work on two Guardians of the Galaxy movies, as well as the recently-released The Suicide Squad, has been lauded by critics and fans.