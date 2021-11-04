James Gunn Shares BTS Look At The Suicide Squad Filming In Panama

We’re getting new behind the scenes images of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad after the writer-director took to Twitter Thursday to show off an epic group photo featuring palace servants and guerillas of the Corto Maltese scenes in Panama City, Panama. The photo also features the leader of the Maltese Resistance herself, Alice Braga’s Sol Soria. Take a look at the post for yourself below:

With Sol Soria (@alicebraga), the palace servants, & the guerrillas of Corto Maltese shooting #TheSuicideSquad in Panama City, Panama. pic.twitter.com/ot6QZLwpyd — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 4, 2021

In DC’s The Suicide Squad, which came to theaters and HBO Max earlier this year to much acclaim, Corto Maltese is the fictional small island country off the coast of Argentina that is briefly taken over by the iron-fisted dictator Silvio Luna (Juan Diego Botto) before he’s assassinated by Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. Sol led the resistance that was able to topple the tyrannical regime following Silvio’s death, leading the country to liberation and free elections.

The film co-stars Michael Rooker, Idris Elba, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, and Sean Gunn.

This latest glimpse behind the curtain comes from a social media account known for its teases, sneak peeks, and insights into the world of Gunn’s films, which he has helmed for both Marvel and DC.

Perhaps best known for helming the wildly successful Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel, Gunn has truly proved his salt in the superhero genre, having penned a 2000 superhero outcast film The Specials and written and directed 2010’s Super starring Rainn Wilson, which took on a realistic approach of the genre.

