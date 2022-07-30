James Gunn teases a bigger, longer, and more emotional ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Every sequel is virtually obligated to increase in terms of scope, scale, and spectacle, but in an era where the majority of major franchises don’t have a finite ending point, James Gunn is under huge pressure to deliver big time when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters in May of next year.

Not only does the seven-year gap between installments make it the longest wait ever between standalone Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, but the filmmaker has made it clear in no uncertain terms that this will be his last time directing the superhero saga’s leading band of intergalactic misfits.

Some of the key players will no doubt be sticking around the MCU for some time to come, but the fact everyone onstage at last weekends’ San Diego Comic-Con was clearly getting emotional underlines that this is really the end of the line for Gunn’s Guardians. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Peacemaker creator is seeking to go out with a bang.

“This is a much bigger movie than the other two movies, and it’s a much more emotional movie than the other two movies. And it’s a longer movie than the other two movies — it’s bigger in every way. It was really comfortable, actually … I’m really familiar with the actors, so I know what they have to do. They’ve gotten better at their jobs so that I don’t have to bash them around so much. In a lot of ways, it was really easy — it’s really natural for me. I understand this. But I’m also really pushing myself and trying to create something completely different from what came before it, but that also honors what came before it.”

Sylvester Stallone Confirms Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Return With New Set Pic 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

We won’t be seeing the Comic-Con footage uploaded online, but with post-production now well underway, hopefully we see something from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 roundabout the time Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits the big screen in November.