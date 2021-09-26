James Gunn Teases Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 With BTS Pic

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn is teasing what’s to come with the third installment of the franchise that chronicles the adventures of Chris Pratt’s Starlord and company.

Gunn took to Twitter on Friday to share a behind the scenes pic of some of his pre-production work on the project. The image shows three stacks of storyboards he’s completed, each one representing a different sequence in the film. “One huge sequence, one middling, and one small. (I can’t wait for you guys to see this big one!)” Gunn Tweeted

More #Vol3 storyboards complete. One huge sequence, one middling, and one small. (I can’t wait for you guys to see this big one!) pic.twitter.com/R5NvJ01sj4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 24, 2021

Though we aren’t graced with any images that are drawn on the storyboards, the photo does give a glimpse into Gunn’s creative process.

For instance, the lack of reference in the image makes it appear as if each section of paper is perhaps an standard sheet of letter-sized paper, making the larger sequence stack seem absolutely sprawling. It turns out, however, that they are single index cards each representing a single shot, which significantly scales down the scope of what we are seeing.

Those are index cards and each one is a single shot. https://t.co/48K320sPdl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 24, 2021

In addition, Gunn seems to allude to the fact that the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, expected to go into pre-production in December 2022 and eventually releasing on Disney Plus, will be connected to the third installment of the film, which itself is purported to enter pre-production in May 2023, according to IMDB.

Most definitely. Secrets will be revealed… https://t.co/nLXbjCJTwt — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 24, 2021

The versatile writer-director has proven himself to easily helm both Marvel and DC franchises, with the recently released DC film The Suicide Squad proving to be a favorite of both critics and fans.

Gunn was able to team up with Marvel once again for the third installment of the space adventure film series, despite being let go briefly for controversial, old Tweets. For many fans, having any other director try to tackle Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would seem like a betrayal to the unique voice of the franchise.