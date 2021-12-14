James Gunn teases possibility of Howard the Duck in ‘Guardians Vol. 3’

There seems to be a lot of confusion surrounding who will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn, the director of the film, shared a screenshot with fans showing how several actors were seemingly confirmed for the film, at least according to Google.

While he only confirmed one person on Google’s list that is in the movie, Will Poulter, loads of people immediately focused on the mention of Howard the Duck on the list at all. Ever since Seth Green played him in the cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, everyone was wanted to see more of Howard the Duck. Despite the horrendous disaster of the 1986 film, he’s been a fan-favorite Marvel star.

Now, it seems that Gunn is being a bit cagey when discussing the possibility of Green and Howard returning in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie. While he also shared that unsurprisingly, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper would also be returning, things got interesting when a fan asked if Green is in the film.

“Seth Green has played Howard the Duck since #GotGVol1 – through two Guardians movies & a What If episode,” he said in a Tweet which you can see below.

With such a curiously vague answer, another fan called him out on it, saying he didn’t actually answer the question. Still, Gunn kept pretty vague in his reply. “I did. They asked me if Seth was Howard, as did a dozen other people, and I said he is and has been Howard for a long time.”

It could be easy to interpret this as Gunn trying to subtly confirm that we’ll at least get another cameo of some kind in the next film, but there’s no way to be entirely certain. Back in September, Green commented on if he’s involved in Guardians Vol. 3. “I don’t know if Howard’s a part of it,” Green said. “I haven’t heard anything about that.”

However, as he would only need to provide voice work for the character, it’s possible he wouldn’t be contacted for his involvement until later in filming. Of course, if there are plans to introduce Howard the Duck in a more significant way into the MCU, Green may have simply been keeping quiet on the possibility as well.

We’ll just have to wait and see if James Gunn drops more hints on Twitter about Howard the Duck coming to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 so we can actually know for sure.