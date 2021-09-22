Seth Green Addresses If Howard The Duck’s In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

One of the most unlikely recurring characters in the MCU has to be Howard the Duck. Thanks to his cameos in various Marvel Studios properties, Howard has gone from the star of one of the worst-reviewed films of all time — 1986’s Howard the Duck — to popping up in the number one biggest movie in history, Avengers: Endgame. Since then, he’s had appearances in two What if…? episodes. But what’s next for Howard? Will we see him in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

That’s what ComicBook.com asked Howard’s voice actor, Family Guy star Seth Green, in an interview. As an old pal of director James Gunn, the site questioned whether Green had been invited back to portray his character in the 2023 threequel yet. The Austin Powers actor revealed that he’s currently just as in the dark as the fans, however.

“I don’t know if Howard’s a part of it,” Green said. “I haven’t heard anything about that.”

Green does know something about the movie that we don’t, or didn’t, before he spilled the beans. The star explained that Guardians 3 will be “the sisters’ story”, promising that the third film in the cosmic saga would center on the fractured sibling relationship between Thanos’ daughters, Gamora and Nebula.

“I don’t know anything about it…” he concluded. “I wouldn’t be hurt if Howard’s not a central character to the sisters’ story.”

Howard the Duck fans, don’t be disheartened just because Green hasn’t heard from Gunn about Guardians 3 yet. As a vocal performer, he doesn’t necessarily need to be part of the filmmaking process this early, so Green could well record a cameo later down the line. It would be fun if Howard could finally have a bigger role next time around, but at least What If…? has been expanding his character — with today’s episode of the animated series even seeing him get married!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in the pre-production stages but is set to start shooting before the end of the year. It’s scheduled to hit theaters in May 2023.