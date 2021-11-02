James Gunn Throws Shade At Yondu On Twitter

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 may still be a ways off, but that isn’t stopping writer-director James Gunn from giving us teases, quips, and more elaborate explanations about the minutia.

Following his latest clarification that, yes, Michael Rooker’s Yondu is indeed dead for good, Gunn took it upon himself to throw extra shade at the character on Twitter. Take a look for yourself below.

Shame because it still couldn’t keep Yondu alive. https://t.co/NHwa0dH4Wa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 2, 2021

Following a Twitter user’s musing that the character’s Yaka Arrow is “still one of the most OP things” they have ever seen, Gunn replied: “Shame because it still couldn’t keep Yondu alive.”

Now to be fair, this may have been more of a reiteration of Gunn’s earlier assertion that Yondu would not be resurrected later with some stupid “magic” explanation, cheapening the character’s sacrifice to save his adopted son, Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill AKA Star Lord, at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Clearly, the writer-director has much reverence for the character and not “belittling his sacrifice.”

In terms of the weapon in question, the Yaka Arrow, is a flying arrow that is controlled by the user’s whistling, made famous by the blue-skinned Yondu.

In response to another Twitter user’s tweet asking Gunn why the arrow was not passed down to another superhero, similar to how Captain America’s shield was passed on to the Falcon, Gunn explained there was such a passing of the torch at the end of Vol. 2.

That was the very ending of the movie. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 2, 2021

The new owner of the arrow was none-other than Ravager Kraglin Obfonteri, played by Sean Gunn (James’ younger brother), who is handed the weapon by Quill.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 rockets into theaters on May 5, 2023.