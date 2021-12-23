Despite undoubtedly keeping busy filming the new Marvel film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, director James Gunn still has time to give a shout-out every now and then to his fans and their creations in homage to some of the characters he brought to the big screen.

While Gunn is quite known for dishing out behind-the-scenes tidbits and production updates for his movies, his latest Tweet shines the spotlight on one fan’s cookie creation of Guardians characters Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña).

The pair, who are sisters and the adopted children of Thanos (Josh Brolin) within the Marvel Cinematic Universe lore, are known for not always getting along famously with each other. Still, Gunn raised the question of why the green-skinned Gamora, in particular, seemed so sad in cookie form. He nevertheless indicated the cookies looked delicious with the inclusion of a lip-smacking emoji. Check out the Tweet for yourself below.

WHY IS GAMORA (sad)?

PS 😋 https://t.co/tGkerHvye3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 23, 2021

The blue-skinned Nebula is usually the character with more of a chip on her shoulder than Gamora, partly due to some unresolved sibling rivalry from childhood exacerbated at Thanos’s hands. However, the pair seemed to hash things out pretty good near the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

However, maybe the reason Gamora looks sad in cookie form is that this is her character from Avengers: Infinity War, in which Thanos tossed her off the cliff of Vormir in order for him to get the Soul Stone.

Not to worry, though, they brought Gamora back to the franchise from a past timeline in Avengers: Endgame, so she is expected to make a return when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters May 5 2023.