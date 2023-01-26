James Gunn, with the patience of a saint, explains why he couldn’t stop ‘Doom Patrol’ from ending

James Gunn seems like a pretty cool dude. OK, so we don’t know him personally, but we’re allowed to take a guess — right? Responsible for making Guardians of the Galaxy one of Marvel’s most iconic franchises, everything the guy touches seems to turn to gold. He’s funky, he’s fresh, he’s shaking up the DCU. After being hired to co-head DC Studios, Gunn and co. have decided to make some serious changes for the future.

Whether it’s Superman, Wonder Woman, Batgirl, or the Teen Titans — James Gunn has canceled them all. First it was the rumored Man of Steel 2 that Henry Cavill had been re-attached to, then Wonder Woman 3, Batgirl was in post-production when the plug was pulled, and Titans has finally been given the boot too.

Out of them all though, fans seem to be the most upset about Doom Patrol. Running for four seasons, this inventive series has also been axed from the DC lineup. One wayward fan took to Twitter, calling out Gunn and his recent decision only to find the director eager to explain himself.

That’s not how TV works. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 26, 2023

One sentence was all he needed to shut us the heck up about all this. Yes, it sucks that DC is headed in a new direction, but when it comes to creative decisions — you can’t pick and choose. If they’re going to reinvent themselves, they have to start from scratch. Sure, Doom Patrol was great, but to make room for the future things had to change.

No one really knows what’s in store for DC Studios, and until the release dates and press conferences are held — your guess is as good as ours. We just hope that James Gunn knows what he’s doing, and by the looks of it, he does.