James Gunn’s Batman needs to look to Deadpool for inspiration, but not in the way you think

The DC Universe has a bat-infestation problem. This summer’s The Flash will feature both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s take on the characters, with the rumor mill saying we may even get Christian Bale back in the bat-suit. Beyond that we have Robert Pattinson over in Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe and soon will get to meet yet another Batman in the core DCU in James Gunn’s Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

Distinguishing between these many different Batmen will be tricky, but one fan has a fun idea that draws inspiration from a key Deadpool trait:

Deadpool’s animated mask is a triumph of costume design, so long as you don’t think too much about how it actually works. In the comics Batman’s mask is also commonly animated in the same way, so how about letting the DCU Batman be more emotive with a similar concept? Once again it doesn’t make much practical sense, but we think it’d add some character.

So, what do other fans think of a more overtly comic-book-style big-screen Batman? Some are on board, with u/MaveRickMarvels saying:

“This might be something they should seriously consider in order to keep things new and refreshing (in terms of visual appearance and aesthetic). We’ve had so many different live-action Batman looks. More comic booky features like the white eyes in a more fantastical & upbeat universe could help the DCU Bats stand out better among the others, especially when there’s another relevant Batman thats more grounded in realism and more moody.”

And in a more out-there comic-book universe, we’d suspend disbelief. u/MaveRickMarvels continues:

“DCU Batman will exist in a universe that embraces more of the fantastical and other worldly elements. I can see the moving white eyes fitting seamlessly there. It would also visually differentiate him from Reeve’s Batman, who is more grounded in realism and will stay close to that sense of practicality.”

But others just can’t picture this working for Batman:

Should Batman be more grounded?

And do we need to see the actor’s eyes?

We agree that this would be a fun addition:

Here’s hoping the DCU can nail its core Batman, and as Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are busy doing a semi-realistic version of the character in their Elseworlds we’d love to see a more sci-fi Silver Age-style take on the character featuring all the weird Bat-lore we’ve never seen on screen. So, bring on the Zebra Batman, the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh, and the Joker somehow becoming Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations.