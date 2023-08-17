James Gunn’s book recommendation sends DC comic to the top of Amazon’s rankings

James Gunn has successfully signal-boosted an overlooked gem of a comic: Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 by writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and artist Phil Jimenez. The positive attention he has recently provided has proved so effective, it seems to be translating to higher sales figures.

After Gunn initially posted his praise for Historia on Twitter, he revealed the book shot up from #63 to #1 on the DC sales chart for Amazon.

From number 63 to number 1 in DC books on Amazon since this post – I’m excited for all of you about to check it out! @dcofficial #historia https://t.co/NAazKkJWL8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 16, 2023

Comic fans were initially blown away by Historia’s original release back in the fall of 2021, with many hailing its almost psychedelic artwork encompassing “the entire story of the Amazons” as an instant classic.

Though DeConnick thanked Gunn for his initial shout-out to Historia, fans of the existing Patty Jenkins-helmed Wonder Woman film franchise are already wondering if the rumor is true that the character’s movie origins will be retconned to match the comic.

With all the weird drama in the press regarding a hypothetical Wonder Woman 3, the brand arguably needs some positive coverage to help balance out perceptions if Gunn’s forthcoming DC Universe film franchise stands a chance of success. While actress Gal Gadot seemed adamant in recent interviews that she is developing Wonder Woman 3 with both Gunn and co-CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran, other reports have surfaced that seem to contradict that. What is certain is that Gunn is developing a series based in Themyscira called Paradise Lost.

With such care given to paying attention to the DC comics lore as it continues to deepen, we can only hope Gunn will apply that knowledge to his DCU going forward, especially with the beloved Wonder Woman franchise.