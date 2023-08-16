James Gunn hypes a ‘breathtaking’ addition to DC comic book canon

James Gunn may be responsible for steering Warner Bros. Discovery’s DC theatrical plans, but it seems he also has time to boost DC Comics. The co-CEO has just singled out the impressive 2021 release Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1 from Captain Marvel writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and veteran DC artists Phil Jimenez.

This wasn’t on our radar until Gunn’s tweet, but we’re blown away by the images he’s posted from the newly released hardcover edition.

Image via Twitter

DeConnick promptly responded, “It’s incredibly kind of you to make the time to do this.”

Wonder Woman Historia bills itself as telling “the entire story of the Amazons.” This begins with the goddesses of the Olympic pantheon realizing the male gods are violent and arrogant and deciding to form their own society. It seems the story will function as a new perspective on Wonder Woman’s creation, teasing that we’ll see “an outright war in heaven – and the creation of the Earth’s greatest guardian!”

Gunn boosting a Wonder Woman comic comes at an interesting time, as it’s been just days since the faintly embarrassing will they/won’t they Wonder Woman 3 situation. Gal Gadot claims she’s met with Gunn and Peter Safran and they’ve assured her that they’re going to make Wonder Woman 3, only for conflicting reports to offer that the threequel is not in development, that no “definitive discussion” had ever taken place, and that no promises were made.

What’s really happening here is anyone’s guess, but after the disastrous Wonder Woman 1984 perhaps it’s best that Diana takes a break and returns to comics for a few more years.