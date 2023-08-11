‘We love you as Wonder Woman, you’ve got nothing to worry about’: James Gunn and Gal Gadot’s confusing mixed messages have been going on for months

A relatively simple question has somehow turned out to be one of the most complicated and confusing in all of DC; what the hell is happening with Wonder Woman 3?

The sequel was initially fast-tracked into development shortly after 1984 released, only for Patty Jenkins to ultimately drop out and walk away. When James Gunn and Peter Safran swept to power and outlined plans to reboot the franchise – which included the exits of Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck – it stood to reason that Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince would also be heading for the door.

And yet, the actress remains unrelentingly dedicated to telling everybody who’ll listen that not only is she still keen on Wonder Woman 3, but the co-CEOs have told her it’s on the table, with Flaunt being her latest port of call.

“I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman – you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

The only problem – which is a big one – is that recent reports have offered the exact opposite, claiming that Wonder Woman 3 is not in development at DC Studios, with additional speculation offering that a reboot starring Gadot could even be wedged into the overhauled superhero sandbox.

Then there’s Gunn himself, who seemingly made it very clear on Twitter months ago that Wonder Woman is going to be part of the DCU sooner rather than later, although it’s worth noting that he didn’t mention Gadot by name.

The labyrinthine tale is far from over, but some clarification would be nice, especially if Gadot has gotten her wires crossed as badly as it’s beginning to look.