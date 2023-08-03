When is a reboot not really a reboot, but still technically a reboot? When it’s ‘Wonder Woman 3,’ allegedly

There’s been plenty of confusion swirling around Wonder Woman 3 in the last 24 hours after Gal Gadot claimed that James Gunn and Peter Safran were working on dragging the threequel out of development hell and installing it as part of the new and hopefully improved DCU.

Of course, that presents plenty of canonical questions considering Gadot’s Diana Prince formed part of the old DCEU’s trinity alongside Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman, with Gunn making it clear he wants to distance himself as far as possible from the SnyderVerse and start afresh.

via Warner Bros.

However, a new rumor has offered a potential solution, and it’s one guaranteed to rile up a huge section of the DCU fandom based on how they initially reacted to Gadot’s Wonder Woman potentially sticking around in the midst of the franchise-wide reboot.

Thanks to The Flash‘s multiversal trickery, the story goes that Wonder Woman 3 won’t really be Wonder Woman 3 at all, but rather a standalone Wonder Woman blockbuster with Gadot in the lead role. Obviously, that sounds an awful lot like Wonder Woman 3 in many respects, but the scuttlebutt proclaims it would be a brand new story with a clean slate that would tie into the DCU and let the star carry on as part of the new mythology.

In short, Gadot will hypothetically headline her third Wonder Woman film, which is technically a reboot, but also not really when it’s the same actress playing the same character. But it also is, because it won’t tie into the previous two. Got all that?