James Wan Explains Jason Momoa’s New Aquaman 2 Stealth Suit

Any major production that goes in front of cameras is bound to become a victim of grainy set photos being leaked online, something the DCEU has been regularly countering by offering official looks at the franchise’s biggest projects just weeks after shooting commences.

Matt Reeves dropped a surprise trailer for The Batman with less than a month of filming on the Dark Knight’s latest reboot having been completed, Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg unveiled the superpowered foster family in their shiny new duds so the game wasn’t given away by low-res snaps, and just yesterday Jason Momoa revealed the two new costumes he’ll be sporting in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The first is the same as the outfit Arthur Curry sported at the end of the opening installment, but the second was a lot more interesting. A dark, muted look for the typically boisterous Arthur Curry, it certainly gave off the impression that we could be seeing some underwater infiltration and espionage in the Aquaman sequel.

The director has confirmed that the stealth suit is designed with camouflage in mind, and it’s based on a look the character first sported in Neal Pozner’s 1986 four-issue miniseries. The opener was a big, loud and brash action blockbuster that didn’t shy away from the craziness, so Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom looks to be heading into uncharted territory, because there was absolutely nothing subtle or stealthy about the first movie.