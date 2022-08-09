Jamie Foxx admits he almost ruined ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for everybody

When Spider-Man: No Way Home was released late last year, the world couldn’t get enough of not one, not two, but three Peter Parkers. However, Jamie Foxx could have ruined the very big surprise for everyone by almost going live on social media.

With his charismatic and energetic personality, Foxx got on the set of the blockbuster and immediately whipped out his phone to record with all three Spider-Men in view. The actor and musician revealed to CinemaBlend that a crew member flew in at the right time to snatch his phone, preventing what would have been a very untimely reveal that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were set to make their respective returns.

“I almost blew it. As soon as I got on set and there was all three Spider-Mans, I was like this, ‘Ah, we up in here baby about to go live. And somebody just dove on me like I was a fire. But I think they did a great job in doing that, bringing some mystique because I think that was needed to get people back in the theater.”

New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stills 1 of 4

The superhero blockbuster was a huge commercial success and became the highest-grossing film of 2021, as well as the top-earning Spider-Man film ever, with a box office gross north of $1.9 billion. Foxx starred as electrical engineer Max Dillon, who becomes the antagonist Electro after an electric accident. He initially brought the role of the villain to life in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Thank goodness someone snatched that phone, then, even if it was the worst-kept secret in the world at the time.