Jamie Foxx And John Boyega To Star In New Netflix Sci-Fi Movie

Jamie Foxx appears to be the latest actor to have caught the Netflix bug, and the Academy Award winner looks to be following in the footsteps of Ryan Reynolds by signing on to several projects for the streaming giant after making his debut on the platform. The 52 year-old must have enjoyed his time working on Project Power, because in the last few days alone, he’s added another two Netflix exclusives to his slate.

As well as developing, starring in and producing semi-autobiographical comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, Foxx has also boarded sci-fi flick They Cloned Tyrone. Creed 2 writer Juel Taylor is set to make his directorial debut on the promising-sounding movie, which is described as a “pulpy mystery caper,” which isn’t really a genre we see particularly often these days.

The story will follow an unlikely trio that find themselves picking up the trail of a government conspiracy, with Teyonah Parris and John Boyega set to complete the triumvirate. Former Mad Men star Parris’ profile is firmly on the rise, with the 32 year-old set to appear in the highly-anticipated Candyman reboot and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s WandaVision, while Boyega is making a surprisingly swift return to sci-fi territory.

Despite cult classic Attack the Block marking the breakthrough role of his career, based on the 28 year-old’s explosive interview about his time as part of the Star Wars franchise, it certainly sounds as though he’s had a mixed experience working in the genre. Still, we’re excited to see him boarding the project and while there’s currently no official start date for production as of yet, based on the synopsis and cast alone, They Cloned Tyrone is already shaping up to be another hugely promising addition to Netflix‘s ever-expanding lineup of in-house content.