Jamie Foxx To Produce And Star In New Netflix Comedy Show

Jamie Foxx might be known as a major movie star with a Best Actor win at the Academy Awards under his belt for playing Ray Charles in acclaimed biopic Ray, but the man born Eric Bishop has many more strings to his bow.

As well as starring in sketch classic In Living Color for three seasons, he also headlined The Jamie Foxx Show for 100 episodes, performed several standup comedy tours and has released five studio albums. While his focus has remained solely on his big screen output for the majority of the last two decades, the 52 year-old is set to produce and play the lead role in upcoming Netflix comedy Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.

Having recently taken top billing in Project Power, which is shaping up to be one of the streaming service’s most popular original movies ever, Foxx is remaining in the Netflix business with the upcoming project, which is inspired by his relationship with 26 year-old daughter Corinne, an up-and-coming actress and model in her own right.

16 year-old Nickelodeon veteran Kyla-Drew Simmons will play Foxx’s fictionalized offspring in the series, with veteran comedian David Alan Grier also lending support. Production was originally slated to have started by now, but the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic brought things to a halt, with shooting not expected to begin until after Foxx wraps his Mike Tyson biopic.

Netflix don’t exactly boast a strong track record when it comes to in-house sitcoms, with The Big Show Show being canceled just days ago, but having a star of Jamie Foxx’s caliber heading up the cast and offering plenty of creative input could see Dad Stop Embarrassing Me prove to be a stellar addition to their lineup of original content.