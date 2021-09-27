Jamie Foxx Wants To Reboot A Stephen King Classic

Jamie Foxx has to be viewed as one of the most versatile performers of the modern era, based on the sheer diversity of his accomplishments over the last three decades.

He’s an Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning actor that’s equally comfortable working in drama, action or comedy, a Grammy-winning musician with five studio albums under his belt, as well as a successful comedian that’s performed sellout stand-up tours and proven adept at both the sitcom and sketch aspects of the genre.

The 53 year-old is also known for being a very busy man that’s always got multiple projects on the go; his upcoming slate includes sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, vampiric actioner Day Shift, a limited series where he’ll play Mike Tyson, crime thriller God is a Bullet and biopic Signal Hill, while he’s additionally producing supernatural thriller Geechee.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Foxx let it slip that he’s considering adding another item onto his to-do list, having toyed with the idea of rebooting Stephen King’s classic novel Misery.

“Opportunity gets me moving. Great idea, then I went to sleep and I woke up and that shit was in my dream. Now, I wrote the Black Ocean’s Eleven, or I just rewrote Misery. You know what an actor loves more than money? Compliments. I was supposed to be there for 30 minutes. I ended up staying there for two hours, doing sh*t from Ray. But then it got weird. So I built upon that.”

Foxx’s take on the psychological thriller would be inspired by his own self-serving experience at charity auction, where he spent the evening with strangers before realizing that things began to take a strange turn when they kept lavishing him with praise. A Misery remake was announced to be in development last year, but maybe Hollywood will take a chance on his pitch before the other one gets moving.