Snoop Dogg Joins Jamie Foxx In Netflix’s Vampire Action Comedy Day Shift

Having already headlined one of the platform’s most-watched original movies ever last year in Project Power, Jamie Foxx has gotten into the Netflix business in a big way. The Academy Award winner’s sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! premiered earlier this week, he wrapped sci-fi They Cloned Tyrone opposite John Boyega and Teyonah Parris last month, and it’s looking like vampire action comedy Day Shift will be up next after several major additions were made to the cast.

The high concept premise sees Foxx as a hardworking dad looking to provide a good life for his precocious daughter, but his everyday job as a pool cleaner is actually a cover story for his nocturnal activities as a vampire hunter. Dave Franco joined the ensemble several weeks back, and Snoop Dogg is now on board along with perennially-underrated VOD action hero Scott Adkins.

There’s no details available on the characters the freshly-signed duo are playing, but Day Shift is shaping up to be appointment viewing for fans of the action genre based entirely on the talent behind the camera. First-time director J.J. Perry is a veteran stunt coordinator that’s worked extensively on the Fast & Furious and John Wick franchises, and the connections to Keanu Reeves’ assassin don’t stop there.

John Wick: Chapter 3 co-writer Shay Hatten rewrote the original script by Tyler Tice, while creator Derek Kolstad is one of the producers through the 87Eleven banner he founded with David Leitch, meaning the fight choreography is going to be impeccable as always. If Perry can take to directing in a similar fashion to former stuntmen like Wick‘s Leitch and Chad Stahelski, as well as Extraction‘s Sam Hargrave, then Day Shift possesses all of the ingredients to be a major success for Netflix.