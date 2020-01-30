Misery Remake Reportedly In Development, Will Be A Modernized Take

“I’m your number one fan.”

For those who’ve witnessed Rob Reiner’s eerily believable thriller, Misery, those handful of words will forever live on in our nightmares, right? Indeed, Kathy Bates’ psychopathic, Academy Award-winning turn is so terrifically executed, that it’s proven difficult watching the actress in literally anything else ever since. But hey, maybe that’s just me.

Luckily, though, for fans of 1990’s cinematic adaptation of Stephen King’s famous novel, we may have some really great news for you. That’s right, according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us that a Swamp Thing movie is happening, which Bloody Disgusting later confirmed, and that Lethal Weapon 5 is moving forward with Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, which was confirmed this week – a Misery remake is now in early development. Furthermore, our sources say that the new project will be a modernized take on King’s best-selling novel. Beyond that, however, details are pretty scarce due to how early on it is.

Of course, if it’s anything like the original film, I’m sure we’re going to be in for a tense and nailbiting ride. Narratively, Misery centers on writer Paul Sheldon (played brilliantly by James Caan), who’s rescued from a car crash by a crazy fan in a hazardous blizzard. Once “rescued,” however, the author is physically forced to write new books to satisfy Annie Wilkes’ own personal whims.

Without a doubt, one of the most iconic scenes from the psychological thriller features a sledgehammer (I’m sure you remember the one, *shivers*), and – oh, boy – it still haunts my dreams to this day. Hopefully, the new remake will retain the same pitch black comedy bite of Reiner’s classic, as well as rival Caan and Bates’ magnificent on-screen chemistry.

But tell us, how do you feel about a modern remake of Misery? Are you excited? Or do you think it’ll just be a cock-a-doodie waste of time? Grab your sledgehammers and sound off down below!