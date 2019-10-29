Jamie Kennedy Won’t Be Returning For Tremors 7

It may have taken some time getting there, but Tremors is now on its way to being as sequel-ized as the likes of A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th. After proving the franchise is in no way ready to take its final bow with the most recently released A Cold Day in Hell, the cast and crew are primed to unleash more mayhem with a seventh go-round.

So, with series stalwart Michael Gross being confirmed to return, I’m sure some of you are wondering if Jamie Kennedy will be joining him. Unfortunately, the short short answer is “no.” But if you’d like more detail, here’s what the man himself had to say on Twitter:

“Lot of people have been asking me, so I might as well spill it. I will NOT be in the upcoming TREMORS 7. I had a great time making the last two. But no TRAVIS this time around. But hey you neva’ know what can happen in the future…. have a great time boys! Tdawg out!!!”

On the one hand, this is disappointing news to fans of Kennedy’s. But on the other, that statement does imply that he may come back for another installment, should the studio continuing pumping out these babies. Hey, he already has two of these flicks under his belt, so why not add a third at some point?

If reports are proven correct, this next movie will be titled “Tremors: Island Fury,” with the following synopsis attached:

“The deadly Graboids are back, illegally brought in to a new island resort by a rich playboy looking for a trophy hunt.”

At the very least, that does sound like an interesting premise. As always, we’ll keep you posted as more news pertaining to Tremors 7 – or whatever it winds up being called – takes shape.